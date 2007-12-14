Ubisoft Reveals Web-Based Might And Magic

Heroes of Might and Magic is hitting the web, and it is going to be huge! Ubisoft has just unveiled Heroes of Might and Magic Kingdoms, an all-new game that takes the series' trademark fantasy simulation battles and puts them in your web browser. That's right, in your web browser. There is no download at all. You'll simply log into the website, create an account, and you'll be playing Might and Magic against thousands of players around the world.
Ubisoft To Launch Web-Based Video Game In The Heroes Of Might And Magic® Universe
Heroes of Might and Magic® Kingdoms to Hit the Web in Spring 08
LONDON, UK -13th December, 2007 - Today Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, announced that Heroes of Might and Magic® Kingdoms , a new Web-based game in the critically-acclaimed Heroes of Might and Magic series is being developed for a Spring 2008 worldwide launch.
Heroes of Might and Magic Kingdoms is a strategy game set in a persistent version of the heroic-fantasy world of Heroes of Might and Magic. Thousands of players will be able to rule their virtual kingdoms, lead gigantic armies against each other, master the trades or create legendary heroes. The game requires no download or installation, only an Internet connection. In addition, players can play at their own pace; from 10 minutes to multiple-hour sessions.
An exclusive key for the beta test is hidden in the Heroes of Might and Magic Complete Edition that releases today, you can also register on www.hommkingdoms.com.
