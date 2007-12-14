Ubisoft Reveals Web-Based Might And Magic

Heroes of Might and Magic is hitting the web, and it is going to be huge! Ubisoft has just unveiled Heroes of Might and Magic Kingdoms, an all-new game that takes the series' trademark fantasy simulation battles and puts them in your web browser. That's right, in your web browser. There is no download at all. You'll simply log into the website, create an account, and you'll be playing Might and Magic against thousands of players around the world.

"This is a new type of game for Ubisoft, one that allows you to jump into a rich and complex universe just with your Web browser," said Serge Hascoët, Chief Creative Officer. "Heroes of Might and Magic Kingdoms will open a wide door to the Might and Magic universe, allowing players to immerse themselves within it unlike ever before."

Best of all? The game will be completely free to play. Worst of all? Since it plays in a browser window you can totally get away with playing it at work. Right now players can head over to www.hommkingdoms.com to get an idea of what's in store for them once the game launches worldwide this Spring. They've got screens, an explanation of gameplay, and even a place where you can register for updates, perhaps scoring an entry into the beta.

If you really want to get into the beta and live in the UK, special key codes are included inside copies of the Heroes of Might and Magic Complete Edition, which should be available shortly.