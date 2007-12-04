Ubisoft Totally Focused On Creating New IP

Ubisoft are focused on many things. Milking the Raving Rabbids for all their worth, for one. Another is that they don't want to rely on sports games, or movie games, or games relying on externally-licensed content to succeed. No, that way is not for them. What they really want to do is conjure up new IP:

One of our corporate goals is to create new IP, and we've been very successful in launching some of them in the past few years. It's something we're very keen on, at a global corporate level.

Can't argue with that. You launch an average game to average reviews and it sells a gagillion copies, even though it's new IP, you're doing something right! Ubisoft: More franchises can help quality [GI.biz]