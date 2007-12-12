Udon To Issue Flood Of Capcom Comics In 2008

With the original Street Fighter now twenty years long in the tooth and Capcom planning to issue Street Fighter IV and Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix, Udon Entertainment is capitalising on the licence in a big way in 2008. It's planning on issuing no less than three new Street Fighter comic book lines next year, including Street Fighter II Turbo, Street Fighter Legends: Chun-Li and Street Fighter III: New Generation. Details on the involved artists, plus teaser artwork shots have been added to the publisher's official blog.

In addition to all that Street Fighter stuff, new comics based on the Onimusha and Devil Kings games are planned. Beyond even that, a pair of Capcom art books from Udon—Onimusha Dawn of Dreams: Official Complete Works and the Darkstalkers Graphic File—will eat away at your savings next year. One Darkstalkers art book, please!

