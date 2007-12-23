Ugly Halo 3 Kicks to Kick Things With

So, apparently these things have been out since October but this is the first I've actually seen their hideousness them documented. That's right, custom Halo 3 branded Nike Dunks! Now you can carry your love of Halo with you wherever you go just in case that Xbox, controller, RSS reader, Mountain Dew soda, cap, man purse and twenty three different t-shirts weren't enough. Wear the cap, shoes, t-shirt and bag all at the same time to unlock the Uber-Dork achievement!

Halo 3 Dunk Low Custom [nikeskateboarding.org]

[Thanks, Vinh]