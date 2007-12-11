Uncharted Calls Spanish Readers "Huge Nerds"

Hey Spanish speaking gamers! Uncharted developer Naughty Dog has some words for you. In-game, there's this Easter Egg message: "Si usted está leyendo esta piedra sepulcral usted es un nerd enorme. Consiga por favour una vida y consiga una novia." Reader Jimfear does the translating:

If you are reading this grave, you're a huge nerd. Please get a life and a girlfriend.