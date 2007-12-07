Uncharted Sequel? Count On It

Naughty Dog's co-president Evan Wells sat down with the gang at ThreeSpeech to chat up the developer's latest creation, Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, both parties agreeing that that PlayStation 3 and all things associated with it are awesome. So awesome. But Wells does drop two "no shit?" details on us, that another Jak & Daxter game, built on the Uncharted engine, is "a definite possibility some time in the future". Also quite obvious, another game in the Uncharted franchise. Announce it quickly, so I can finally get off my keister and finish the bloody thing.

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED BY NAUGHTY DOG'S EVAN WELLS: PART ONE [ThreeSpeech]