Universe at Peace, From Petroglyph

I really like this Petroglyph card, not just because it has a cute remake of the Walkers, one featuring a Santa hat and beard, another turned into a Christmas ornament, and not because they gave their game a clever rename. No, I like this card because I hate Chrismas elves and it looks like they're about to suck it hard. Santa, fortunately, managed to escape while the death of his tiny work force provided a distraction. Ho, Ho, Ho indeed.