Unreal Tournament 3 Heading To Mac

Unreal Tournament III is one of the fastest, deadliest shooters around these days on the PC and PlayStation 3, and now early next year Mac gamers will be able to join the battle, no Boot Camp required. MacSoft has announced the Macintosh version of Unreal Tournament 3 to be released in earl 2008 for ultra-stylish computer users everywhere.

"MacSoft couldn't be happier to bring Unreal Tournament 3's insane fast-paced action and brutal weaponry to the Mac," said Peter Tamte, president of MacSoft parent company Destineer. "We have a long history of bringing the Unreal series to Mac gamers, and with its expanded campaign mode and killer vehicles, Unreal Tournament 3 is the biggest, best and bloodiest game in the series yet."

I could poke fun at Mac users here, but I've come to the realisation that the only reason I don't own a Mac is that I just can't afford one right now. Sometimes I hold up pictures of them from magazines in front of my desk and pretend I am hip and happening too. *sniffle*