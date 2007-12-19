The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Unreal Tournament 3 Heading To Mac

utIIImac.jpgUnreal Tournament III is one of the fastest, deadliest shooters around these days on the PC and PlayStation 3, and now early next year Mac gamers will be able to join the battle, no Boot Camp required. MacSoft has announced the Macintosh version of Unreal Tournament 3 to be released in earl 2008 for ultra-stylish computer users everywhere.

"MacSoft couldn't be happier to bring Unreal Tournament 3's insane fast-paced action and brutal weaponry to the Mac," said Peter Tamte, president of MacSoft parent company Destineer. "We have a long history of bringing the Unreal series to Mac gamers, and with its expanded campaign mode and killer vehicles, Unreal Tournament 3 is the biggest, best and bloodiest game in the series yet."

I could poke fun at Mac users here, but I've come to the realisation that the only reason I don't own a Mac is that I just can't afford one right now. Sometimes I hold up pictures of them from magazines in front of my desk and pretend I am hip and happening too. *sniffle*

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - December 18, 2007 - MacSoft, a leading publisher of Macintosh games, is proud to announce the Macintosh version of Unreal Tournament 3. Licensed by Midway Home Entertainment and developed by Epic Games, one of the world's most acclaimed video game developers, Unreal Tournament 3 delivers the most frantic gameplay and stunning visuals yet in the award-winning Unreal series, as well as new vehicles, new weapons and the deepest single-player campaign in the series to date, all developed on the industry's leading engine, the Unreal Engine 3. Best of all, it is scheduled to be available in early 2008.

Created with the groundbreaking Unreal Engine 3, Unreal Tournament 3 brings unparalleled visual fidelity to the Macintosh, and new gameplay additions including an enhanced single-player mode with a branching mission structure and wickedly intelligent enemy AI make this the deepest, richest entry in the franchise. Also featuring new gameplay modes like Unreal Warfare, two distinct vehicle rosters including devastating machines like the Necris DarkWalker and all new gadgets like the hoverboard and grappling beam, Unreal Tournament 3 is poised to take the Mac gaming community by storm!

