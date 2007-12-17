Update: A Touching Wish For Wii in Amarillo, TX

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

wiiamarillo.jpg First of all, let me thank everyone for all their kind words and offers for help in this situation. At this point it has all been taken care of and it looks like the lady in question will be getting the Wii for her son as well as some games and maybe even some extra controllers.

The outpouring of emotion, support and goodwill towards this woman whom none of you have met is nothing short of amazing. It really gives me renewed faith not only in the gaming community, but in the world in general. I will be sure to give you all an update once the delivery has been made and hopefully I can even get some photos.

Once again, thank you one and all.

