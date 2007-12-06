The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

US Comments Have Arrived!

comments.jpgYou asked nicely, and so, we've delivered. To be honest, it should have been there to start with.

Unfortunately, we had to have a think about how we could make it happen. Now, thanks to some wizardry by our resident IT genius Kaan, we're feeding US comments along with the US posts. No longer will you need to wonder what gamers across the world are saying about the day-to-day events in the industry - you can just read them with a simple click of your mouse.

Each post now has two sections of comments - Australian and US. You can toggle between them at your lesiure simply by selecting the appropriate link. It's pretty straightforward, but if you have any questions, just ask.

  • pjlucky Guest

    WOOOOHOOOO!!!!!!

    0
  • Steven Guest

    How about being able to log in with our US usernames.

    But still great its been done, was thinking of shooting an email to get this done because I saw it done on Gizmodo.

    0
  • dannyj Guest

    Good news guys, the Australian comments can be a bit barren at times.

    0
  • morgan Guest

    Thanks! Great stuff!

    0
  • Lev Arris Guest

    Nah, we just need another price change scandal.

    0
  • Michael Guest

    Dudes, finally! Thanks a lot. No more clicking typing us.kotaku.com anymore. But do we still get the same news posts from the US site? Right now, I see like 7 articles on there that aren't on here.

    0
  • Vangalorr Guest

    @Steven

    Do the survey mate, you can select having Aus usernames as a feature you would like, DO IT!!!

    0

