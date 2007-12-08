Useless Stars Become Useful Wii Points For Euro Nintendo Fans

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

pal_stars.jpgEuropean gamers who have gone to great pains to register their Nintendo products, netting them hundreds if not thousands of useless Star Points can rejoice. Nintendo of Europe has finally begun the process of exchanging those meaningless Star Points into something slightly more tangible. Starting today, the new Nintendo of Europe web site allows gamers to swap those Stars into Wii Points, meaning Star-rich types could be enjoying free copies of Cybernator, Soccer and Probotector II: Return of the Evil Forces any day now.

Registered members can start the transition now at the Wii Points Card Shop. Have fun Virtual Console shopping!

Nintendo finally offers Stars for Wii points [MCV]

