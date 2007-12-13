Uwe Boll's Dungeon Siege Gets A Trailer

The official site for Uwe Boll's film adaptation of hack and slash game Dungeon Siege features a truly epic trailer for the flick, which should be fresh on the minds of anyone who saw the poster that made star Leelee Sobieski all frowny. Fortunately, the trailer for the movie, dubbed In The Name Of The King, is nothing but smiles. It features Ray Liotta as a king who can turn a regular library into a deadly book tornado and a team of forest ninja who will fight trolls or whatever. Also featured? Armies. Vast armies of phoned in performances.

Boll may not win any awards for his Hollywood translation of the PC game, but Jason Statham deserves some sort of official recognition for his ability to deliver the line "Tomorrow, we gouge evil from its shell!" with a straight face.

In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale