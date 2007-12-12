Valve Planning Team Fortress 2 Updates, DLC Maps

Team Fortress 2 players may be getting a Valve-wrapped Christmas gift as the Xbox 360 version is expected to receive a new patch addressing player concerns. According to an email passed on to us by reader Shamrock, the update "fixes several game-play exploits, improves bandwidth usage, improves stats reporting, and fixes some menu bugs". The juicier news is that PC users should see new maps for TF2 rolling out in the next year, with those maps being offered as bundled downloadable content. One of those maps, according to the forwarded email from a Valve rep, is currently in testing.

Thanks for the heads up, Shamrock. See you in the Gravel Pit.