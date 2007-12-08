Van Damme Does WoW

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

How could Blizzard top Shatner and Mr. T? How about a little Van Dammage? Jean-Claude Van Damme trades his fists in for fireballs in this French-language ad in World of Warcraft's "What's your game?" series. While Van Damme takes far too much joy from threatening to turn you into a sheep (Un mouton!), I believe this is the key to his career comeback. I'd pay full price to see a film consisting solely of JC running up to people and repeating that line exactly as he says it here, little dip included. If you want an English translation hit the jump but I warn you - like many French things it quickly loses its charm once you can understand it. Coming soon: Verne "Mini-Me" Troyer!

"My name is Jean-Claude Van Damme... and I am a mage."

"Hand-to-hand combat for me: it's over!"

"Now I can cast powerful spells!"

"Just try messing with me... I'll turn you into a sheep."

"A sheep!"

"...Because we all are a bit like sheep, you know..."

"I am Jean-Claude Van Damme, I am a mage.

"And you?"

"What's your game?"

