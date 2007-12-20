The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Viacom, Microsoft Forge Alliance To Bring "Cribs" To Xbox 360s

viacom_ms.jpgAn advertising and content sharing deal between Microsoft and Viacom, valued at some half-billion dollars, could bring even more Paramount, MTV and Comedy Central content to the Xbox Live Marketplace, including the MTV show Cribs, which could qualify as a rare win-win-win. Specifics on the "broad selection" of shows and movies that will be licensed as part of the deal weren't given but Live Marketplace already enjoys plenty of content from MTV, MTV2, VH1, Comedy Central, Spike and other Viacom brands. That content could increase to include the as-yet unavailable via Marketplace housing program Cribs. Yes, Cribs.

While major portions of the deal won't directly impact Xbox 360 owners, as if also includes shared advertising revenues and content for MSN, the prospect of increased Cribs access is too enticing to not report on. I can only hope this alliance will bring the criminally overlooked TV Funhouse to the available Comedy Central list of available programs.

Microsoft, Viacom Ink $500 Mil Ad Deal [CNN/Money]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles