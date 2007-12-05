Video Game Content "Concerns" European Parents

A recent UK survey (funded by Microsoft) finds parents to be worried about video games. As reported by the BBC, two interesting findings include:

• 75% of parents are concerned about video game content. • 43% of parents were not aware of ratings system.

There's more than one way to read these numbers, of course. Because while concerned parents may look like a bad thing—as if parents see gaming as an enemy or something that needs to be stopped—parents watching what their kids are playing is just what the industry needs, and "concern" is in one light just a synonym for "care".

But the widespread lack of awareness of game ratings has got to end. Could you imagine the film industry if no one knew what things were rated? Well...if you're old enough, you probably do. Games content 'concerns parents' [via mcv]