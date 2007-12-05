The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Video Game Content "Concerns" European Parents

alfred.jpgA recent UK survey (funded by Microsoft) finds parents to be worried about video games. As reported by the BBC, two interesting findings include:

• 75% of parents are concerned about video game content. • 43% of parents were not aware of ratings system.

There's more than one way to read these numbers, of course.Because while concerned parents may look like a bad thing—as if parents see gaming as an enemy or something that needs to be stopped—parents watching what their kids are playing is just what the industry needs, and "concern" is in one light just a synonym for "care".

But the widespread lack of awareness of game ratings has got to end. Could you imagine the film industry if no one knew what things were rated? Well...if you're old enough, you probably do. Games content 'concerns parents' [via mcv]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles