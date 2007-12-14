Video Games = Crack Cocaine

Father Raymond J. de Souza, a columnist for Canada's National Post, recently wrote a scathing exposé on the dangers of video game addiction. And in this provocative piece, de Souza explores his own troubled past with his own dark demon... known to some as Tetris.

I learned the truth about video games the hard way, and so this is the lesson I offer for free: Don't play video games. Don't own them. And for the sake of all that is good and holy, don't buy them for your children... Since [deleting Tetris]I have never played another video game. It's too dangerous. Video games take what is most precious - time and thought. And they are making kids fat.

It only gets better...

Video games are like a black hole into which time disappears...They are the crack cocaine of the electronic world... Did I mention that far too many video games celebrate graphic violence, multifarious delinquency and borderline pornography? I don't have to. Tetris had none of that, and it was deadly enough.

How can you even respond to something like that? I mean, OF COURSE video games are just like crack. That's why we play them, silly.

Columnist: Games are Crack Cocaine of Electronic World [via maxconsole]