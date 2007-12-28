Video Games Damage Your Frontal Lobe

Stop playing video games immediately - you are hurting your brain! A doctor Chou Yuan-hua from the Department of Psychiatry of Taipei Veterans General Hospital conducted a study on 30 25 year-olds, monitoring their brains for blood flow during a 30 minute gaming session. He discovered that the act of playing video games "obviously causes a decreased blood flow in the brain" with increasing severity when the games in question are violent.

Noting that the study focused on subjects who played video games for only 30 minutes, Chou said many youngsters spend far more time on video games each day, unaware that doing so on a long term basis could damage the frontal lobe of the brain, as well as the anterior cingulate gyrus.

Not my anterior cingulate gyrus! Fuckbeans. I love my cingulate gyrus.

The frontal lobe of the brain is associated with thinking, speaking, and impulse control, so the study definitely explains 75% of Xbox Live users. Meanwhile my beloved cingulate gyrus monitors the internal emotional response, which is why I am so cold and dead inside. Decreased blood flow to these areas is generally exhibited in patients suffering from schizophrenia and depression.

All I can say is thank goodness I am no longer 25 years old and thus not affected by these findings.

