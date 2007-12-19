Video Games Treat Pain Better Than Meds?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

128%241%24long%20leg%20cast.JPGCanada's universal healthcare has one catch: patients can go for a long time before seeing specialists—apparently years. That's why at least one Canadian researcher is studying drug-alternatives to pain management. And in a recent study, researcher Simon Fraser found that subjects playing fully-immersive games (they tested a 3D skiing title) reported less pain than the subjects taking drugs.

While this is an interesting idea to pass the time, I wonder how the patients felt when they were done playing. And I wonder which meds were being tested...(is Mario better than morphine?) Video games beat drugs for chronic pain [via nextgen] [image]

