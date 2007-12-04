Virtual Console Delivers Eternal Punishment

Okay, now I know we've done something to upset Nintendo. That, or they held off on the last minute putting together this week's Virtual Console releases and discovered that all they had ready for the Sega Genesis was Eternal Champions (800 points), the fighting game created to capitalise on the Street Fighter craze, featuring characters no one cared about, like Midknight and Jetta Maxx. The Sega CD version, Challenge From The Dark Side, was a bit better I in my opinion, but this isn't the Sega CD version, now is it. Some of you may have really loved Eternal Champions. There is something broken inside you. Making up for the suck somewhat are NES shmup Zanac (500 points), not to be confused with acid reflux medication Zantac, and The Dynastic Hero for the TurboGrafx16 CD (800 points), which is actually a slightly modified version of Wonderboy in Monsterworld - one of the best games in the Wonderboy series. So not a total loss, though every week brings us closer to the threat of Deadly Arts for the N64. G.A.S.P!!

Dec. 3, 2007

Sometimes the Wii-kly Updates have a nice, unifying them. Sometimes they don't. This week we scoured the recesses of the classic games vault to come up with some interesting, if unrelated, gems. You can fight mechanized forces, battle with a bunch of fighters in the afterlife or play the role of a heroic regal bug. Like we said: Sometimes they don't.

Three new classic games go live at 9 a.m. Pacific time. Nintendo adds new games to the Wiiï¿½ Shop Channel every Monday. Wiiï¿½ owners with a high-speed Internet connection can redeem Wii Pointsï¿½ to download the games. Wii Points can be purchased in the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new games are:

ZANAC (NESï¿½, 1 player, rated E for Everyone - Mild Fantasy Violence, 500 Wii Points): ZANAC is a vertically scrolling shoot-'em-up game that was released in November 1986. Take control of the state-of-the-art fighter, ZANAC, with the objective of destroying the bases of the mechanized enemy forces. Use your full array of regular weapons as well as eight special weapons to clear the 12 intense areas of the game. Be careful, though, as the game changes the degree of difficulty in real time based on how well you play. This ensures that it feels like you're experiencing a new game every time you play.

Eternal Championsï¿½ (Sega Genesis, 1-2 players, rated T for Teen - Animated Blood, Animated Violence, 800 Wii Points): This 2-D fighting game introduces a cast of different characters that met untimely deaths in their lives on Earth. Now they have been given a chance to compete against each other, with the winner taking on the Eternal Champion, the ultimate fighter in the universe. The reward for defeating the Eternal Champion is a return to Earth for the opportunity to avenge death and restore balance to the universe. Choose from nine unique characters with a variety of fighting styles, and bring your best moves to defeat all comers in your quest to topple the Eternal Champion.

The Dynastic Hero (TurboGrafx16 CD-ROM, 1 player, rated E for Everyone - Comic Mischief, 800 Wii Points): The Dynastic Hero is an action RPG featuring a cast of insect characters. The story begins with the invasion of their peaceful homeland of Tarron by the evil Drilkor Empire. Rushing to the insects' aid is Dyna, the prince of Beetras. Take control of Dyna as he battles through action-filled stages. Equip weapons and items to vanquish the relentless foes, and acquire special items that enable you to brave the journey across the perilous desert or open sea. But it's not just all action. Correctly answer multiple-choice quizzes, and play the ocarina to find the right melody to open doors. Plus, there are countless traps and other puzzles packed into this fun game to keep you entertained and ensure you continue coming back for more.

