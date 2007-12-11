Virtual Console Gifting Comes To U.S.

Nintendo gives us the gift of gift giving in this week's update to the Wii's Virtual Console! Alongside Pokemon Snap with new photo-sharing capabilities (1,000 points), Ghouls and Ghosts for the NES (500 points), and Baseball Stars 2 for the NEOGEO (900 points), Wii owners can now purchase VC games for other players with whom they've exchanged friend codes. So for instance if Crecente wanted to thank me for covering for him during his vacation by grabbing me a copy of Pokemon Snap, he could just log into the Wii Shop Channel and use my friend code to send it to me. If I had already purchased it, he'd get a message saying so and would be sent back into the catalog to try and find me something just as nice. Hit the jump to read up on this week's game releases and the gifting feature while I go email someone my friend code.

WII-KLY UPDATE: PHOTO FEATURE, GIFTING ABILITIES AND THREE CLASSIC GAMES ADDED TO WII SHOP CHANNEL

Dec. 10, 2007

Get ready to celebrate the arrival of a bunch of fun new features on the Wii Shop Channel. This week marks the debut of the first Pokemon game for the Virtual Console: Pokemon Snap, which originally was a hit on Nintendo 64. This Pokemon photographic adventure comes with a special Wii bonus: It now includes a special feature that allows players to post pictures they take in the game to their Wii Message Board and send them to friends with whom they've traded Friends Codes.

And let's not ignore the other sure-to-please titles: Ghosts'n Goblins and BASEBALL STARS 2. These three new classic games go live at 9 a.m. Pacific time. But wait ? there's more!

Later in the day on Monday, Nintendo will make your holiday shopping just a little bit easier. If some people on your gift list have visions of classic video games dancing in their heads, you're in luck. Starting this week, Wii Shop Channel patrons can use a new Gifting feature to send games to other Wii owners with whom they've traded Friend Codes. It's an easy and inexpensive way to give your fellow Nintendo buffs the gift of a classic game - no wrapping paper required. And don't worry about duplication. If your friend already has the game you're trying to give, you'll get a simple message and be bumped back into the catalog to continue shopping.

Nintendo adds new games to the Wii Shop Channel every Monday. Wii owners with a high-speed Internet connection can redeem Wii Points to download the games. Wii Points can be purchased in the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new games are:

Pokemon Snap (Nintendo 64, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone, 1,000 Wii Points): As one of the most unique games in a renowned series, Pokemon Snap was the first truly 3-D Pokemon game and introduced the phenomenon to the Nintendo 64. Travel to Pokemon Island and meet Professor Oak to begin a safari, taking the best possible photographs of 63 different Pokemon as they exist in the wild, undisturbed by humans. This is not as easy as it sounds?the island has many types of climates and environments to explore, along with secret activities and hidden passages to discover. Plus, some of the Pokemon can be a little shy and won't pose for the camera unless you tease them with special items. After you're done, submit one picture of each Pokemon to Professor Oak, and he'll judge it based on size, pose, technique and number of Pokemon captured.

Ghosts'n Goblins (NES, 1-2 players, Rated E for Everyone?Mild Animated Violence, 500 Wii Points): Ghosts'n Goblins was a popular arcade game before it made the leap to the NES in 1986. Like later games in the series, Ghosts'n Goblins presents quite a challenge to players brave enough to take on the role of Arthur and delve into the realm of demons and monsters to rescue the kidnapped princess. Choose your weapons wisely and take advantage of their strengths to deal with the situation at hand. Pass through the six gates that stand between you and Astaroth, and teach him a lesson in chivalry he'll never forget. Demonstrating a high level of technical prowess for a game of its era, Ghosts'n Goblins presents a unique and unforgettable universe. The stage for adventure is set. Are you up to the test?

BASEBALL STARS 2 (NEOGEO, 1-2 players, Rated E for Everyone, 900 Wii Points): Lace up your cleats and step onto the diamond with the pros of BASEBALL STARS 2. You'll find everything you'd expect in a classic game of baseball, but with an arcade feel and intense action that distinguish it from the pack. Pick one of six unique teams from cities around the world, then get ready for nine innings of excitement, whether you're taking on the computer in a 15-game tournament or squaring off against a friend. There are two modes of game play, so even the most inexperienced player can compete at the major-league level (with a little computer-aided fielding). Watch as the game develops through split-screen views and close-up shots worthy of any highlight film, and see if you can catch the numerous over-the-top animations of the large and detailed player models. Think you have what it takes to win the pennant?