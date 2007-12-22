The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Vote For Your Favourite Godzilla

zillabanner.jpgCrunch time. As in, it's time to vote in our Godzilla contest. We've picked six finalists from the countless entries, and trust us: narrowing it down to six was really, really, really hard. On offer for the victor is a copy of Godzilla Unleashed (on the system of their choosing), a limited edition Godzilla poster and INTERNET FAME. Runners-up will get no swag, but they'll still get the fame. Just not as much. So here's what we need you, readers, to do: submit ONE comment below saying who you vote for. Chit-chat or double-votes will get your ass banned. Voting will close at midnight Sunday, EST, and we'll post the winner early next week.

Finalist #1: Kiriphii
zillakiriphii.jpg

Finalist #2: Steve
zillasteve.jpg

Finalist #3: Sooku
zillasooku.jpg

Finalist #4: bigamos14
zillablack.jpg

Finalist #5: Larry
zillalarry.jpg

Finalist #6: Kerry
zillakerry.jpg

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles