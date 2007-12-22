Vote For Your Favourite Godzilla

Crunch time. As in, it's time to vote in our Godzilla contest. We've picked six finalists from the countless entries, and trust us: narrowing it down to six was really, really, really hard. On offer for the victor is a copy of Godzilla Unleashed (on the system of their choosing), a limited edition Godzilla poster and INTERNET FAME. Runners-up will get no swag, but they'll still get the fame. Just not as much. So here's what we need you, readers, to do: submit ONE comment below saying who you vote for. Chit-chat or double-votes will get your ass banned. Voting will close at midnight Sunday, EST, and we'll post the winner early next week.

Finalist #1: Kiriphii



Finalist #2: Steve



Finalist #3: Sooku



Finalist #4: bigamos14



Finalist #5: Larry



Finalist #6: Kerry

