Vote For Your Favourite Godzilla

Crunch time. As in, it's time to vote in our Godzilla contest. We've picked six finalists from the countless entries, and trust us: narrowing it down to six was really, really, really hard. On offer for the victor is a copy of Godzilla Unleashed (on the system of their choosing), a limited edition Godzilla poster and INTERNET FAME. Runners-up will get no swag, but they'll still get the fame. Just not as much. So here's what we need you, readers, to do: submit ONE comment below saying who you vote for. Chit-chat or double-votes will get your ass banned. Voting will close at midnight Sunday, EST, and we'll post the winner early next week.
Finalist #1: Kiriphii
Finalist #2: Steve
Finalist #3: Sooku
Finalist #4: bigamos14
Finalist #6: Kerry
