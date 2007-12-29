Vote In the Xbox 2007 Community Choice Awards

Xbox Live Director Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb points out on his blog that the voting for the Xbox 2007 Community Choice Awards is winding down. You only have a few days left to make your picks in a rather long list of 360-centric game categories. To vote just hop over to the link on the jump, select the game you like in each category and then go to the forums to vote. Only people with Gamertags can vote in these awards, which should cut down on the cross-platform hatorade.

Hit the jump for the full list of categories and don't forget we've got our own list of finalists up for Game of the Year too now.

Community Choice Awards

Best Game

Best Game Add-on

Best New IP

Best Role-Playing Game

Best Racing Game

Best Family Game

Best Arcade Game

Best Sports Game

Best Co-op Game

Best Weapon

Best Vehicle

Best Xbox LIVE Event

Toughest Achievement

Coolest Xbox 360 Accessory

Best Sequel

Best Movie Download

Best TV Download

Best Game You May Have Missed

