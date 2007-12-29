Vote In the Xbox 2007 Community Choice Awards

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Xbox Live Director Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb points out on his blog that the voting for the Xbox 2007 Community Choice Awards is winding down. You only have a few days left to make your picks in a rather long list of 360-centric game categories. To vote just hop over to the link on the jump, select the game you like in each category and then go to the forums to vote. Only people with Gamertags can vote in these awards, which should cut down on the cross-platform hatorade.

Hit the jump for the full list of categories and don't forget we've got our own list of finalists up for Game of the Year too now.

Community Choice Awards

Best Game
Best Game Add-on
Best New IP
Best Role-Playing Game
Best Racing Game
Best Family Game
Best Arcade Game
Best Sports Game
Best Co-op Game
Best Weapon
Best Vehicle
Best Xbox LIVE Event
Toughest Achievement
Coolest Xbox 360 Accessory
Best Sequel
Best Movie Download
Best TV Download
Best Game You May Have Missed

Community Choice Awards [Xbox]

