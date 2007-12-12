"W00t" Is Merriam-Webster's Word Of The Year (*groan*)

Merriam-Webster are wordsmiths of the highest order. So much so they put out a dictionary every once in a while. You may know this. What you may not know is that they recently held an online poll, asking for the "word that best sums up 2007". That word would be their "Word of the Year". This year's winner? W00t, which was described by MW as "a hybrid of letters and numbers used by gamers as an exclamation of happiness". If w00t best sums up 2007, 2007 must be destroyed. Right away.

