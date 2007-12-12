Merriam-Webster are wordsmiths of the highest order. So much so they put out a dictionary every once in a while. You may know this. What you may not know is that they recently held an online poll, asking for the "word that best sums up 2007". That word would be their "Word of the Year". This year's winner? W00t, which was described by MW as "a hybrid of letters and numbers used by gamers as an exclamation of happiness". If w00t best sums up 2007, 2007 must be destroyed. Right away.
"W00t" Is Merriam-Webster's Word Of The Year (*groan*)
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink