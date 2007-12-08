Wall Street Journal Chimes In On Wii Shortages

The Wall Street Journal published an interesting piece on Wii shortages, you know, with all their fancy WSJ reporting. The overall consensus seems to be that you're better not having enough product on the shelves than too much. We're sure your minds are blown. From UCLA management professor Christopher Tang.

Psychologically, it's better if the customer is begging for the product.

I'm sure Reggie would agree, as long as those excited customers stick around. Nintendo Plays It A Wii Bit Cautious [via maxconsole]