Want The Universe At War OST? It's Free!

uaw_ost.jpgLooking for a last minute stocking stuffer that won't set you back more than three CD-Rs? Give your loved ones (who are apparently just an afterthought) the Universe At War official soundtrack, which has been released by Petroglyph today for free. Three discs worth of music from the game's three distinct factions is sure to be the perfect soundtrack to your holiday. The OST was composed by Frank Klepacki of Dune II and Command & Conquer fame, so you know it's worth the download.

Introducing the Universe at War Soundtrack, Merry Christmas, Petroglyph Community! [Petroglyph]

