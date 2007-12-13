Want To Play Your GBA With A DDR Pad? Of Course You Do

Fulfilling your life long dream of playing Pac-Man on the Game Boy Advance using nothing but your feet is within your grasp. Thanks to the folks at Instructables, who provide a step-by-step tutorial on how to hack together such a contraption, fat kids everywhere will be able to combine their two favourite things: eating (dots) and shedding pounds by frantic shuffling. They call this a "win-win".
How to modify your DDR pad to play with your Gameboy Advance [Instructables via Wonderland]
