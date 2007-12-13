Warhawk Expansion Dated

Warhawk's upcoming expansion pack, Operation Omega Dawn, is just about good to go, Sony announcing that it'll be available in both the North American and European PS Stores next Thursday. Which is December 20. Americans can expect to pay $US 8 for the five new maps and new vehicle (KT-424 dropship), Brits will be paying £4 and while not part of the announcement, Europeans are probably looking at around €6.

