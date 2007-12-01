Warhawk Expansion Detailed, Priced

The official PlayStation blog features new details from Warhawk producer and brass ball gifter Dylan Jobe on the recently confirmed expansion Operation: Omega Dawn. As we've mentioned before, the Warhawk add-on will ship with one new vehicle, the the KT-424 Combat Dropship, a new battlefield, the Omega Factory, featuring 6 layouts, and a new setting. That last one would be nighttime! Spooky.

Jobe and crew have posted new pictures of the expansion and put a $US 7.99 price tag on the thing. The date is still sometime in December and the gameplay descriptions of taking down the dropship sound just nifty.

Operation: Omega Dawn [PlayStation.blog]