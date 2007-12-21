Warhawk Hits The PSP

Yup, even the wee little PSP Store gets an update today. Up for download, and purchase, is SOCOM US Navy SEALs Fireteam Bravo, which will set you back $US 15. It's joined by the PS1 version of Warhawk, which is worth a look for $US 6. There's a few other bits and pieces, like a PS3 TV commercial (YES!) and a Gangs of London wallpaper (ALRIGHT!), but really, SOCOM and Warhawk should do you for this week.