Yup, even the wee little PSP Store gets an update today. Up for download, and purchase, is SOCOM US Navy SEALs Fireteam Bravo, which will set you back $US 15. It's joined by the PS1 version of Warhawk, which is worth a look for $US 6. There's a few other bits and pieces, like a PS3 TV commercial (YES!) and a Gangs of London wallpaper (ALRIGHT!), but really, SOCOM and Warhawk should do you for this week.
Warhawk Hits The PSP
