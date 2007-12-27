Warm And Fuzzy Xbox Surprise Gift

Confession: We could sit around all day and watch videos of parents surprising their kids with gifts, in this case an Xbox 360 cleverly disguised as cobbler, while reminiscing about times gone by around the tree. There's something so endearing about how the video starts with a girl complaining "you know I can't eat" and quickly evolves to "you guys got one!" that not only seems to momentarily validate our ridiculous gaming obsession, but the entire epically inflated consumer culture that we live in.



Video: "Sly Dogs" Suprise Kids with an Xbox 360! [360style]Thanks Christopher!