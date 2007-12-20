Warner Bros Interactive Gets New VP

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment appointed John Quinn as their new executive vice president today for worldwide operations.

Quinn will be in charge of managing the expansion of the company's game publishing sales, including third party titles. That means that such babies as Speed Racer, LEGO Batman and Project Origin are all in his, no doubt, baby-soft hands.

December 19, 2007 - Burbank, CA - John P. Quinn has been named Executive Vice President, Worldwide Operations, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, it was announced today by Kevin Tsujihara, President, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Group.

In his new post, Quinn will oversee global sales and distribution for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, leveraging the existing supply chain infrastructure he previously managed at Warner Home Video with the game publishing and development capabilities of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Within Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Quinn will play an integral role in the worldwide expansion of the company's game publishing slate, which includes internal and third party titles. In 2008, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment will be publishing "Speed Racer," "LEGO Batman," "Project Origin" and other titles to be announced.

"During the past 12 months, John has been instrumental in establishing Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's global sales and distribution organisation and infrastructure," said Tsujihara. "He brings with him a vast amount of expertise in sales, distribution, operations and supply chain that will allow us to continue to grow in the publishing side of the games business."

Quinn joined Warner Communications in 1977 as Director of Sales for WEA, the sales and distribution division of Warner Music Group. In 1983 he moved to Warner Home Video as Director of Sales and in 1988 was promoted to Vice President of Sales for the U.S. and then promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales in 1996. During Quinn's tenure as head of sales, Warner Home Video saw U.S. revenues grow from $136 million to more than $2 billion. In 2001, Quinn moved to the then newly created position of Executive Vice President of Worldwide Supply Chain. In 2004 he added responsibility for Service Management Mega Process Owner and in 2007 began taking on Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment responsibilities.

Quinn has been involved in many key initiatives, including the transition of the video industry and Warner Home Video (WHV) from a primarily rental business model to a consumer purchase model, the successful launch of DVD, the initiation and global expansion of WHV's Vendor Managed Inventory function, the development and global expansion of WHV's Category Management function with key retail customers and launching WHV's China sales and distribution joint venture. Quinn also established a global sales process for all territories and was part of the team which negotiated the sale of WMG's manufacturing assets with specific responsibility for the long term, multi-billion dollar supply agreement with the purchaser.

