It's an age-old question. "Will it blend"? And as is so often the age-old answer, "you bet your arse it will". While not as spectacular as some previous attempts, I think this is my favourite, as its mesmerising how the disc looks like its turning into fairy dust as it's spinning around in that industrial-strength blender. So pretty. [thanks Jimbot!]
Watch Halo 3 Become Fairy Dust
Comments
:`( when he said he was going to make a halo RIP I didn't realize he meant in that way.