Think Capcom would pass up the chance to throw some licensed characters into We Love Golf? Like hell they would. These mag scans show some of the Capcom characters that will be making guest appearances in the cartoonish golf game, including Arthur, Jill Valentine, Chun Li and that new attorney bloke who's not Phoenix Wright. Aren't they just so cute you could smoosh their little cheeks? Well, except Chun Li. She's wearing pants for some reason, and to be honest, it's freaking us out.
We Love Golf Loves Capcom Cameos
