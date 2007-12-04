The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Week In Games: Licensed Schlock Rush Edition

golden_compass_twig.jpgFew Kotaku readers will gripe that this week contains too many must-buys. The only complaints that will come from this pre-holiday release week will come weeks from now, as one is faced with a surprise copy of Alvin & The Chipmunks stashed under the tree. Consider it a good week to catch up on November's releases.

The Golden Compass (DS, PS2, PS3, PSP, Wii, Xbox 360) Relive the magic of the computer animated film at home!

Beowulf (PSP) Relive the magic of the computer animated film at home!

Alvin & The Chipmunks (PC, PS2, Wii) Relive the magic of the computer animated film at home!

Dance Dance Revolution Universe 2 (Xbox 360) This is a game that you play with a "dance pad", stepping in time to the "rhythm."

Dragon Ball Z Budokan Tenkaichi 3 (Wii) Big pecs, big hair, big action. Atari needs the money.

Godzilla Unleashed (Wii) Giant monsters fight each other. Guys? Atari needs money.

Jenga (Wii) The virtual version of the blocky board game. Seriously, Atari needs money. Bad.

Draglade (DS) Atlus introduces Nintendo DS owners to "grapping", a hybrid of rhythm and fighting gameplay.

So, uh, who's getting what?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles