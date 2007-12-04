Week In Games: Licensed Schlock Rush Edition

Few Kotaku readers will gripe that this week contains too many must-buys. The only complaints that will come from this pre-holiday release week will come weeks from now, as one is faced with a surprise copy of Alvin & The Chipmunks stashed under the tree. Consider it a good week to catch up on November's releases.

The Golden Compass (DS, PS2, PS3, PSP, Wii, Xbox 360) Relive the magic of the computer animated film at home!

Beowulf (PSP) Relive the magic of the computer animated film at home!

Alvin & The Chipmunks (PC, PS2, Wii) Relive the magic of the computer animated film at home!

Dance Dance Revolution Universe 2 (Xbox 360) This is a game that you play with a "dance pad", stepping in time to the "rhythm."

Dragon Ball Z Budokan Tenkaichi 3 (Wii) Big pecs, big hair, big action. Atari needs the money.

Godzilla Unleashed (Wii) Giant monsters fight each other. Guys? Atari needs money.

Jenga (Wii) The virtual version of the blocky board game. Seriously, Atari needs money. Bad.

Draglade (DS) Atlus introduces Nintendo DS owners to "grapping", a hybrid of rhythm and fighting gameplay.

So, uh, who's getting what?