Week in Games: NiGHTS Edition

Nights_Journey_of_Dreams.jpg My bank account is fairly drained from my recent move so I won't be doing much game purchasing this week if any. But I know many of you out there have been anxiously awaiting NiGHTS and non next-gen adopting PS2 owners will get a chance to experience the awesomeness of Rock Band. I'm kind of curious to check out the Atari Classics Evolved for the PSP just to see what they did with them. Could be kind of interesting. So, is anyone going to be picking any of these up for their post-holiday game time?

NiGHTS: Journey of Dreams (WII) The long awaited sequel to the Sega Saturn classic arrives on the Wii.

Rock Band (PS2) The PS2 finally gets some Rock Band love in this slightly pared down version.

MX vs. ATV Untamed (X360, PS3, PS2, PSP, DS) Tame the untameable in this off road racing game.

Warhammer 40,000: Squad Command (DS) The power of Warhammer in the palm of your hand!

NeoGeo Battle Coliseum (PS2) Your favourite Neo Geo characters in a battle royale.

Sensible World of Soccer (X360) Soccer is ever so sensible.

Atari Classics Evolved (PSP) Battlezone, Asteroids, Asteroids Deluxe, Lunar Lander, Centipede, Millipede and more updated with new graphics and sound.

Legends of Norrath: Forsworn (PC) The Everquest online trading card game gets an expansion.

Indianapolis 500 Legends (DS) Indianapolis racing action for your DS.

