Week in Games: Racing on the Wii Edition

wiirace.jpg The final game releases for 2007 go out with a whimper and a moan. This week's four game releases beats last week's two games, but the titles still aren't what one would call "must haves." It's all about racing on the Wii this time around on such varied transportation as quad bikes, cars, monster trucks and big rigs. Not really anything that piques my particular interests, but I'm sure fans of racing on the Wii will be thrilled.

Kawasaki 4X4 Quad Bikes (WII)
Racing... on quad bikes!

Classic British Motor Racing (WII)
Racing... in British cars!

Monster Trux: Offroad (WII)
Racing... in monster trucks!

Rig Racer 2 (Wii)
Racing... in big rigs!

