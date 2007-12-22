Weighted Companion Cube Plushies In The Wild!

Looks like Valve and their order fulfillment department have saved a few Christmases from total annihilation as the official Portal Weighted Companion Cube plush—the one that went on sale last week and then sold out within the day—have begun arriving at fan's homes already. It's so tiny and precious! I sure hope that Valve can get more of these lil' dudes manufactured to meet the frothing demand. Thanks for the heads up, Eric. Enjoy!