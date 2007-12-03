Weird Artistic Timewaster of the Day: Passage

We mentioned Kokoromi's Gamma 256 event a while back, run during the Montreal International Games Festival. Ian Bogost (over at Water Cooler Games) gave a nod to one of the game entries for the contest (which encouraged the smallest/most irregular aspect ratio, with the caveat that resolution could not exceed 256 x 256) called Passage, a sweet memento mori game that's one of those loose, free, and arty little diversions. There are Mac, WIndows, and Linux versions over the the Passage site, and even a note from Jason Rohrer to read after you play the game. It's a weird little game, but sweet, and worth spending a couple of minutes with. But weird. Just remember you can move in all directions.