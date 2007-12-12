We'll Be Your Personal Shopping Slave

To show that we don't hate all of you (just some), we've got a special present for one lucky Kotakuite. We've got $US 2000 in Kotaku Kash that we are dying to part with. That's right. We don't want it! Alright, contest time: We're calling this one the Make-Us-Your-Shopping-Slave contest. That's right, we will do one lucky winner's shopping, spending up to $US 2000 on presents. And yes, we'll even send the presents to that winner! Some parameters the winner must take into account:
• Including sales tax and shipping, we will only spend up to $US 2,000 KK. One KK equals exactly one US dollar. • The winner will be asked to draw up a shopping wish list. All items on that list must be directly video game related. • We will only go to one store on one day and purchase your presents there. This contest is one-stop shopping! • Once the winner draws up his or her shopping wish list, it's final. That means if a game, a console or whatever is sold out, tough crap.
Since I am heading out for Texas tomorrow and will be on vacation, I don't have details about when this contest is starting or how it's going to go down. I do imagine after Crecente finishes with Funde Razor, he'll kick it off. Yes, he's going to be handling the contest. That could be a good thing or a very, very scary thing. Happy Holidays!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink