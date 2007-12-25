What Are You Playing This Holiday?

Some of you may have had your long weekends interrupted by work today, so I empathize. Believe me, I do. But with a scheduled holiday going on right now for many of us, we should have the opportunity to play loads of new games during our idle hours. Some of you may have already peaked through the wrapping on your Christmas gifts and know what you'll be playing this holiday and some of you may simply have strong ideas about what's under the tree. Me, I think there's a copy of Final Fantasy III waiting for me, but I can't be sure. Regardless, it promises to be a very nerdy Christmas for me, based on the contents of my wish list.

For those who already have it worked out, let us know in the comments what you'll be playing this holiday.