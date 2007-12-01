The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

draglade_wayptw.jpgMe? I'm still eyeballs deep in The Orange Box. Actually, I'm in passive playing mode right now, watching my roommate work his way through Half-Life 2: Episode One while I relive the experience and offer sage advice. I've also got some work obligations with Atlus' Draglade and Trauma Center: The New Blood to undertake, but I fully intend to finally break the seal on my copy of The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass. I've had previous weekend intentions to get some time with it, to no avail.

Other than that, I think my Rock Band rock band The Bad Dates will be piling into the virtual van so I can brush up on my fake drumming skills. What about you kids? Got any gaming plans for the weekend?

  • vivid_ultimatum Guest

    Hoping to get stuck into some Super Mario Galaxy personally. Last few weeks have been taken up with TF2 and COD4 multiplayer. Both great fun :D

  • AfroJoel Guest

    Halo 3, and maybe Arcanum. Exciting.

