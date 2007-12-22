I'm at my parents house in sunny Orlando, Florida in the US of A this week and I've armed myself with but two titles for the Nintendo DS—The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass and my constant DS companion Picross DS. Actually, I may have stashed away a PSP and a copy of Jeanne D'Arc in my suitcase, but haven't bothered to dig past the T-shirts to confirm.
The real-life game I'll be playing is the hunt for a Nintendo DS and a copy of Brain Age for my folks. So far, I've turned up jack and squat, as people who planned a bit better for their Christmas giving seem to have snatched up the DS I desperately need.
Enough of my troubles—what are you playing this weekend?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink