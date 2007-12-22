The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

picross_ds_cover.jpgI'm at my parents house in sunny Orlando, Florida in the US of A this week and I've armed myself with but two titles for the Nintendo DS—The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass and my constant DS companion Picross DS. Actually, I may have stashed away a PSP and a copy of Jeanne D'Arc in my suitcase, but haven't bothered to dig past the T-shirts to confirm.

The real-life game I'll be playing is the hunt for a Nintendo DS and a copy of Brain Age for my folks. So far, I've turned up jack and squat, as people who planned a bit better for their Christmas giving seem to have snatched up the DS I desperately need.

Enough of my troubles—what are you playing this weekend?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles