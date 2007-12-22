I'm at my parents house in sunny Orlando, Florida in the US of A this week and I've armed myself with but two titles for the Nintendo DS—The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass and my constant DS companion Picross DS. Actually, I may have stashed away a PSP and a copy of Jeanne D'Arc in my suitcase, but haven't bothered to dig past the T-shirts to confirm.

The real-life game I'll be playing is the hunt for a Nintendo DS and a copy of Brain Age for my folks. So far, I've turned up jack and squat, as people who planned a bit better for their Christmas giving seem to have snatched up the DS I desperately need.

Enough of my troubles—what are you playing this weekend?