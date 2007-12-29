What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Many of you may be in store for a long, long weekend, stretching all the way into a hangover recovery-filled Tuesday. Me? I'll be working my fingers to the nub, tapping away at a keyboard for various reasons, making lots of internet happen. But in the in-between, I'll be taking breaks to play Uncharted: Drake's Fortune and Team Fortress 2. I may find some sit-down time to work my way through the Temple of the Ocean King in The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, but a week away from my consoles has inspired a good deal of motivation to spend more time with them. I might do a bit of video card shopping and processor overclocking to better the performance of my PC, which whimpers during TF2 sessions.

Other than that, I plan for total maxin' and relaxin', but hit us up with your gaming plans in the comments area, if it pleases you.