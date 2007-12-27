What Do Investors Say About Nintendo When We're Not Around?

Joseph Hargett's Casual Contrarian, a regular video series examining hot stocks on the US exchange, has just taken a look at Nintendo. Hargett, an analyst with Schaeffers, wonders why only two analysts in the US are covering the stock (Prediction: NOBODY cuts in on Pachter's turf), before giving it his own personal thumbs up. Which is all well and good, but the real joy here is in getting to the 1:40 mark then trying to make sense of a single thing he says.

[Sadly, Schaeffers aren't up on embeddable vids, so you'll have to visit the link below to watch]

The Casual Contrarian [Schaeffers]