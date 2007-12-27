What Do Investors Say About Nintendo When We're Not Around?

Joseph Hargett's Casual Contrarian, a regular video series examining hot stocks on the US exchange, has just taken a look at Nintendo. Hargett, an analyst with Schaeffers, wonders why only two analysts in the US are covering the stock (Prediction: NOBODY cuts in on Pachter's turf), before giving it his own personal thumbs up. Which is all well and good, but the real joy here is in getting to the 1:40 mark then trying to make sense of a single thing he says.
[Sadly, Schaeffers aren't up on embeddable vids, so you'll have to visit the link below to watch]
The Casual Contrarian [Schaeffers]
Joseph Hargett's Casual Contrarian, a regular video series examining hot stocks on the US exchange, has just taken a look at Nintendo. Hargett, an analyst with Schaeffers, wonders why only two analysts in the US are covering the stock (Prediction: NOBODY cuts in on Pachter's turf), before giving it his own personal thumbs up. Which is all well and good, but the real joy here is in getting to the 1:40 mark then trying to make sense of a single thing he says.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink