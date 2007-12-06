What If EA Bought Take-Two?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

what_if_no1.jpgGameDaily tests the raw mental computing power of four top industry analysts today, gathering their collective thoughts on the possible purchase of Take-Two Interactive by mega-publisher EA. It wasn't that long ago that EA boss John Riccitiello implied that big industry mergers were on their way out, following the company's own acquisition of Bioware/Pandemic. But with the Activision Blizzard deal still piping hot fresh on industry watcher brains, one has to wonder: will EA snap up another? Michael Pachter of Wedbush Morgan told GameDaily "EA has no interest in TTWO, too much to turnaround, and no guarantee of keeping the talent." He adds "EA has enough problems with their own turnaround, doesn't need the headache", pointing to a potential Rockstar Games split from its publisher in 14 months.

Mike Hickey of Janco Partners responds that if EA's going to be buying, they may very well snatch up Take-Two. "The most obvious potential acquisition in our view would be Take-Two Interactive", he says, as the acquisition of Take-Two could "eliminate their most powerful competitor in the sports market, improve their overall sports portfolio product quality, allow entry into sports categories currently protected by exclusive licensing agreements (MLB), and with essentially the same cost structure."

Having the Grand Theft Auto series under the umbrella wouldn't be so bad, either.

Majority consensus is that EA will still continue to expand, but may looking to less expensive purchases, a move into Asia and a couple of new Borg cubes with with to expand their empire. Sorry, still have Star Trek on the brain.

EA's Next Big Move: Take-Two? [GameDaily]

