Whatever Happened to the Holiday Slow Down?

To: Luke

From: Crecente

Re: Salami & Jarlsberg

Cold meats and cheese? That sounds good, especially if you have beer and wine handy. I think I tend to mix it up a bit, usually a pasta and a Turkey, with all of the usual accouterments. This year we'll be doing the Turkey and such in a little Georgia town called Moultrie, with my dad.

Man, remember the days when things just died around December 15 or so? No news, no new games, nothing to do but happily stare at the wall and think about the upcoming festivities? Today has been insanely busy. To make matters worse McWhertor is winging his way back home for the holidays, so he's been out of pocket. I ended up working from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with only a few short breaks in between today. Man, I need a drink.

