Whatever Happened to the Holiday Slow Down?

To: Luke
From: Crecente
Re: Salami & Jarlsberg

Cold meats and cheese? That sounds good, especially if you have beer and wine handy. I think I tend to mix it up a bit, usually a pasta and a Turkey, with all of the usual accouterments. This year we'll be doing the Turkey and such in a little Georgia town called Moultrie, with my dad.

Man, remember the days when things just died around December 15 or so? No news, no new games, nothing to do but happily stare at the wall and think about the upcoming festivities? Today has been insanely busy. To make matters worse McWhertor is winging his way back home for the holidays, so he's been out of pocket. I ended up working from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with only a few short breaks in between today. Man, I need a drink.

What you missed:
GameStop Outlines "Wii Certificate Program"
E3 Returns to Los Angeles, But Remains Booth Babe Free
Sonic Races To Your iPod
Mini Me Does World of Warcraft
LEGO Racers Being Remade as Flash Game
It Pays to Be a Kotaku Kommenter... Or it Could
PSOne Discs Playable on PSP Via Remote Play
Open World vs. Real World, And My Feelings on the Burnout Paradise Demo
Duke Nukem Forever Trailer Hits Tomorrow

