Which Console White is the Whitest?

The Ceramic White PS3 has been out for a while in Japan. Yet, we haven't see any comparisons to the other white consoles (the Wii or the Xbox 360). Perhaps that's because either: A). Not many people own all three B). Not many people give a crap. Still! This is a fascinating comparison from Facebook friend Saeed. Just look at the Ceramic White PS3. It's pearly. The Wii, on the other hand, is a standard white. And the Xbox 360? Not so pearly and looks, well, kinda grey.