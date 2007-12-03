The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Why Is The Wii More Expensive This Year?

wiimoney.jpg Thought inflated console prices was so 2006? Wrong! Once again, Nintendo's little white gaming box is in high demand. According to website and online retailer I4U, the best price for a Wii last December was $US 476.11. This year it's $US 538.80. Third party Amazon sellers are asking $US 548, and it's possible to get a Wii on eBay for around $400. Of course, if you can find one in stores, the machines costs $US 249.00. From I4U:

This is crazy, products are supposed to get cheaper with time. The Xbox 360 and Sony PS3 actually did get cheaper this year.

That is crazy. Our advice is always "wait." The console will eventually turn up in stores so why line the pockets of profiteers and scalpers? And Nintendo really needs to figure out that supply and demand thingy. First the DS hit shortages in Japan and now the Wii is hard to come by. We're starting to see a trend. A very bad one.
Wii is MORE Expensive [Gizmodo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles