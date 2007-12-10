The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Why You Can't Use Exact Change On XBL

pocketchange.jpgAsk any regular Xbox Live downloader what their biggest hassle with the service is, and they'll most likely tell you it's the inability to buy things on the service with "exact change". Instead, you have to buy your points in bulk, which after transactions often leaves you with a bunch of "loose change". Ever wonder just why that is? Xbox Live's Aaron Greenberg:

The reason why we do that, the core reason, is around credit card transaction fees. If we do this in bulk, we don't have to burden the consumer with the transaction fees, or ourselves or publishers. It's about keeping infrastructure costs down and I know sometimes it's frustrating because you end up with odd points, but we don't have any plans to change that.

But...what about...ack, we hate it when these answers come back and actually make sense. Why Can't I Pay Exact Change on XBL? [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles